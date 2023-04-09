Silverware belonging to Boney Kapoor seized in K'taka

EC seizes silverware worth Rs 39 lakh belonging to Boney Kapoor in Karnataka

The silverware which consisted of silver bowls, spoons, water mugs and plates were in around five boxes inside a BMW car

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 09 2023, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 18:47 ist
In the course of investigation it was found that the car was registered with Bayview Projects Pvt Ltd owned by Boney Kapoor. Credit: Instagram/@boney.kapoor

Around 66 kg silverwares worth Rs 39 lakhs were seized by Election Commission of India (ECI), allegedly belonging to the renowned Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor. The silverware was seized at a check post near Hebbalu toll in Davangere on Friday, India Today reported

The silverware which consisted of silver bowls, spoons, water mugs and plates were in around five boxes inside a BMW car that was heading towards Mumbai from Chennai. It didn’t have proper documents when EC officers checked the vehicle.

Also Read | Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: Freebies worth Rs 9.59 cr seized since MCC came into effect

A case against the driver and one another person accompanying him has been lodged at Davangere rural police station. 

In the course of investigation it was found that the car was registered with Bayview Projects Pvt Ltd owned by Boney Kapoor.  Later, the driver Hari Singh also confessed that the silverware belonged to Boney Kapoor’s family. Police are investigating more into the matter. 

With the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Election Commission has been seizing cash and other things that don't have relevant documents. 

The officials have seized Rs 47.43 crore in cash, valuables and liquor since the model code of conduct came into force on March 29 and have registered around 316 FIRs. 
 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Election Commission of India
Election Commission
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Election
Boney Kapoor
India News
Assembly Elections 2023

Related videos

What's Brewing

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Bengaluru faces mosquito menace due to climate change

Bengaluru faces mosquito menace due to climate change

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

 