EC seizes silverware worth Rs 39 lakh belonging to Boney Kapoor in Karnataka

Around 66 kg silverwares worth Rs 39 lakhs were seized by Election Commission of India (ECI), allegedly belonging to the renowned Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor. The silverware was seized at a check post near Hebbalu toll in Davangere on Friday, India Today reported.

The silverware which consisted of silver bowls, spoons, water mugs and plates were in around five boxes inside a BMW car that was heading towards Mumbai from Chennai. It didn’t have proper documents when EC officers checked the vehicle.

A case against the driver and one another person accompanying him has been lodged at Davangere rural police station.

In the course of investigation it was found that the car was registered with Bayview Projects Pvt Ltd owned by Boney Kapoor. Later, the driver Hari Singh also confessed that the silverware belonged to Boney Kapoor’s family. Police are investigating more into the matter.

With the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Election Commission has been seizing cash and other things that don't have relevant documents.

The officials have seized Rs 47.43 crore in cash, valuables and liquor since the model code of conduct came into force on March 29 and have registered around 316 FIRs.

