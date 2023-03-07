EC team on 3-day Karnataka visit from March 9

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar will lead a team on a three-day visit to Karnataka on March 9, which will be a precursor to the announcement of poll dates.
Kumar will come with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel to review the preparedness for the upcoming Assembly election. The term of the 15th Legislative Assembly will expire in May.
The team is scheduled to hold a series of meetings.
On day one, the team will meet Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Kumar Meena and other senior officials on poll preparation. Later, separate meetings will be held with political parties to seek their opinions. In the evening, Kumar will inaugurate an international seminar on Inclusivity and Integrity of Democracy.
Day two will see the election team hold a meeting with all 34 district electoral officers. Kumar and his team will inaugurate voter awareness programmes organised by the CEO and BBMP at the Indian Institute of Science. Following that, Kumar will take part in an interaction with election ambassadors, students, specially-abled and others.
On March 11, Kumar is likely to address a news conference before heading back to New Delhi.
