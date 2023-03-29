ED attaches Rs 106 cr of movable assets linked to Chinese-run loan apps In Bengaluru

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has attached movable assets to the tune of Rs 106 crore in the Chinese loan app case. It had earlier attached Rs 77.25 crore from bank accounts and payment gateways.

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by the cybercrime police station, Bengaluru, under sections of the Karnataka Money Lenders Act, 1961, the Information Technology Act, 2000, the Karnataka Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act, 2004, and sections of the IPC against numerous entities/persons in connection with their involvement in extortion and harassment of the public, who had taken small loans through mobile apps run by Chinese-controlled entities/persons.

The ED investigation revealed the modus operandi of these entities wherein they were incorporated by appointing dummy directors on behalf of Chinese nationals, used to obtain KYC documents of company staff and appoint them as directors of such entities and even opened bank accounts in their name, without their knowledge or prior consent. These entities are involved in illegal/criminal activities by submitting fake addresses in KYC documents and taking assistance from various professionals and other persons.

They provided instant short-term loans to the public through loan apps and other means and charged high processing fees and exorbitant interest and amounts were subsequently recovered from the public by these companies by way of threatening and causing mental torture to the borrowers of the loans over the phone as well as contacting their family members, relatives and friends asking for the money, the ED said.

These Chinese-controlled entities indulged in money laundering through merchant IDs maintained with payment gateways, Razorpay, Cashfree, Paytm, PayU, Easebuzz and bank accounts maintained with banks and thereby generating proceeds of crime. An amount of Rs 106 crore has been attached from merchant IDs and bank accounts, the ED added.