ED grills D K Suresh for five hours in Young India case

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday grilled Congress leader D K Suresh for five hours regarding his financial contributions to Young India.

This is the second time the ED grilled Suresh in connection with the Young India case.

Though the ED summoned both Suresh and his brother and state Congress president D K Shivakumar, the latter sought time to appear saying he is preoccupied with other works.

Emerging out of the ED office, Suresh said: "The ED officials asked details about my contributions to Young India. I have provided the details. They have sought more documents. I have told them that the remaining documents will be submitted in 3 days.”

To a question on the next date of enquiry, he said they have not said anything on that. "I have told them that I will cooperate with them," he said.

Suresh said Shivakumar had sought three weeks' time to appear before the ED.

Suresh said that though earlier there was a pressure on him to join the BJP. “Why should I join the BJP? I will remain in Congress and work for the party,” he said.

The ED questioning pertains to Shivakumar and his MP brother Suresh about donating an unspecified amount of money in the past to Young India, the company that owns National Herald. The agency wants to know the details of these transactions, sources in the ED said.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal have been questioned by the ED over the last few months in the National Herald money laundering case.

Shivakumar had also appeared before the ED on September 19 in Delhi where he was questioned with regard to another money laundering case linked to alleged possession of disproportionate assets.