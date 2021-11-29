ED has filed case on Karnataka Bitcoin scam: Centre

ED has registered case on Karnataka Bitcoin scam: Centre

Further disclosure of information in the matter is not in the larger public interest, MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 29 2021, 20:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 20:35 ist
Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary. Credit: PTI file photo

Bangalore Zonal Unit of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has registered a case in connection with the Bitcoin scam unearthed in Karnataka, the Centre informed Parliament on Monday.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in his written reply also said that, “Further disclosure of information in the matter is not in the larger public interest.”

Replying to Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's question, the Minister said, "Information in public domain suggests that a case of cybercrime involving Bitcoin has been under examination by the Karnataka police.

Read | CCB left out key details in Sriki bail hearing

‘Police’ and ‘Public Order' are state subjects as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. State/UTs are primarily responsible for the prevention, detection, investigation & prosecution of such crimes including financial frauds through their Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs). The LEAs take legal action as per provisions of law against the offenders," the Minister said.

Replying to a separate question from Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh, the Minister said the government does not collect data on business transactions of Bitcons.

