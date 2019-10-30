ED issues fresh summons to DKS’s mother, wife

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Wednesday, informed the Delhi High Court that it had issued fresh summons to Gowramma, mother

of Congress leader Shivakumar, and his wife Usha, asking them to appear before it on Thursday, in connection with the money-laundering case.

Amit Mahajan, advocate representing the ED, informed the court that he had received instructions from the investigating agency that fresh summons had been issued to both Gowramma and Usha.

The summons were returnable on October 31. However, the petitioners said they had not received the summons.

Justice Brijesh Sethi has adjourned the matter to November 4. The ED had summoned Gowramma and Usha to appear before it on October 15 and 17, respectively.

However, when both Gowramma and Usha filed separate petitions for quashing the summons, the ED said they would issue fresh summons as they have withdrawn the previous one, since investigation is on.

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan, representing the petitioner-women, had argued that as per the proviso to Section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the ED erred in calling the two women to its office for interrogation.

Gowramma contended that she was 84-year-old and would not be able to travel to Delhi to appear before the ED. She said she did not know either English or Hindi.

The ED wanted to quiz both of them in connection with the money-laundering case registered against Shivakumar.

The central agency also informed the court that Shivakumar, his relatives and associates operated 317 accounts in 20 banks and made high-value transactions.

Later, speaking to reporters, Congress M P D K Suresh, brother of Shivakumar, said Gowramma and Usha had not received fresh summons.

If they get, they will appear before the ED, but only after the High Court decides on their petitions, he said.