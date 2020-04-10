Education department declares results for class 1 to 9

The Department of Public Instruction has declared the results of students from Class 1 to 9 on Students Achievements Tracking System (SATS) and opened the portal for access by all students.

The state government had earlier decided to promote all students from Class 1 to 9 based on their internal assessments and periodical tests such as FA 1, 2, 3, 4 and Summative Assessments 1 and 2.

K G Jagadeesha, Commissioner for Public Instruction said, "The data has been collated and published on the SATS. The marks and transfer certificates are now available on the same portal and can be accessed by all."

In case any student "failed" by securing lower marks, then remedial classes should be conducted, and online exams or regular exams can be conducted after the commencement of the classes.