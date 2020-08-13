'Education dept to launch two channels for e-learning'

Education department to launch two channels for virtual classes, says Suresh Kumar

  Aug 13 2020
Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that the Education Department is making all arrangements to begin two channels to impart virtual classes for the students of all standards.

Speaking at a felicitation programme in Mandya on Thursday, the minister said that providing standard education to the students, even during the Covid-19 is our objective.

This would send a message of assurance to society. The department has already taken a decision and identified the teachers to impart lessons in the channels. “The question before the department is about the reopening of schools for the next academic year. There are criticisms that Suresh Kumar is hell-bent on reopening schools. But, my priority is the health of children and their education, then reopening of educational institutions.”

Vidyagama

‘Vidyagama’, a continuous learning plan for children, launched by the Education department, is being implemented to ensure that the students are connected with schools. The programme has made the whole country to look at our state,” he said.

