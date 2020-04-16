Education dept launches 'Makkala Vaani' YouTube channel

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 16 2020, 21:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 21:45 ist
Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa inaugurates 'Makkala Vahini', a children's YouTube channel launched by the Education Department in Bengaluru on Thursday. DH Photo.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday launched 'Makkala Vaani', a dedicated YouTube channel for children in the state, created by the Primary and Secondary Education department.

The department seeks to reach out to children through the popular medium and engage them in various activities until the reopening of schools.

The department has invited video-audio contents from the public to be telecast in the channel and the contents should be child-centric, educative and entertaining.

The programmes will be telecast every morning from 10.30 am. The department has urged the parents to help their wards to watch the channel.

Channel will be active from Thursday. Even children can send 5-6 minutes videos to the channel.

This channel will have: Story-telling, story reading, book reading, singing, quiz, drawing and painting, acting and Magic show

