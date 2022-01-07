Education dept to restart Vidyagama programme

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education has decided to restart the Vidyagama programme for continuous learning of children to prepare for further restrictions on the movement of the public to curb Covid.

In a circular, the Department of Public Instruction said that it has decided to restart the Vidyagama programme if the Covid cases continue to rise, prompting the closure of schools for offline classes across the state.

Currently, physical classes have been cancelled up to class 9 in Bengaluru Urban district following the surge in Covid cases. The state government has instructed schools and authorities concerned to provide online education.

The department has also released the schedule to follow if the Vidyagama programme is implemented.

According to the schedule, Vidyagama will be implemented in three modes: First, through physical classes for those who do not have the necessary devices or access to the network; secondly, online classes for those who have mobile and other facilities and the third mode involves the playing of recorded classes for those do not have internet access.

The circular further said that teachers have to form neighbourhood groups of children and visit them every day or at least once a week and clear their doubts.

The Vidyagama programme was withdrawn during the previous academic year following the reports of Covid cases among children and teachers. Therefore, the department has made it mandatory for those attending Vidyagama offline classes to submit consent from parents. Even the midday meal will be organised for those attending offline classes under Vidyagama.

