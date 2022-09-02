Educationist Na Vajrakumar passes away at 83

Janata Shikshana Samiti secretary and vice-president of SDM Education Society Na Vajrakumar passed away here in the early hours of Friday. He was 83 and is survived by wife Suman.

Born on May 29,1939 to Bhojarajaiah and Chandramati of Kokkarne in Dakshina Kannada Nandikur Vajrakumar did his MA in Economics and served as a lecturer in MGM College, Udupi for a short while before being sent to Dharwad by D Veerendra Heggade of Dharmasthala to manage the JSS institutes which were taken over by him in 1973. Vajrakumar served as the vice-principal and principal of JSS College and also the secretary of JSS. He was also instrumental in expanding the SDME Society empire by establishing engineering, dental, physiotherapy, nursing and medical colleges and hospital and also schools in Dharwad.

Karnatak University had conferred Vajrakumar with a honorary doctorate in 2011.

Vajrakumar had instituted an award in his name with funds he was presented at a function to honour him on his 70th birthday.

The mortal remains of Vajrakumar were kept at JSS Banashankari College for students, teachers, staff and public to pay their last respects and later taken to Yarmal in Udupi district -Vajrakumar’s native place - for the last rites.