Educationist T V Maruthi passes away

Educationist, silk merchant and political leader T V Maruthi (90) passed away due to age-related ailments on Saturday.
He served as the president of the National Silk Export Promotion Council and as president of the Karnataka Weavers’ Federation. He was also president of several education trusts, including the Acharya Patashala Education Trust, Kunchatiga Sarvajanika Vidyarthi Nilaya and Sheshadripuram Education Society.
He was an active member of the Congress and had even contested for Rajya Sabha elections.
The Kunchatiga Sarvajanika Vidyarthi Nilaya alumni association has expressed condolence on his demise. “He had a deep concern for people from the vulnerable communities. He has helped several students from backward sections and rural areas. We remember his services with great respect,” association president H G Chandrashekaraiah said.
