Educationist T V Maruthi passes away

Educationist T V Maruthi passes away

He was an active member of the Congress and had even contested for Rajya Sabha elections

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 22 2022, 22:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2022, 04:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Educationist, silk merchant and political leader T V Maruthi (90) passed away due to age-related ailments on Saturday. 

He served as the president of the National Silk Export Promotion Council and as president of the Karnataka Weavers’ Federation. He was also president of several education trusts, including the Acharya Patashala Education Trust, Kunchatiga Sarvajanika Vidyarthi Nilaya and Sheshadripuram Education Society. 

He was an active member of the Congress and had even contested for Rajya Sabha elections. 

The Kunchatiga Sarvajanika Vidyarthi Nilaya alumni association has expressed condolence on his demise. “He had a deep concern for people from the vulnerable communities. He has helped several students from backward sections and rural areas. We remember his services with great respect,” association president H G Chandrashekaraiah said.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lab monkeys escape after US road crash, 1 on the loose

Lab monkeys escape after US road crash, 1 on the loose

Queen of 'cringe pop' Dhinchak Pooja is back

Queen of 'cringe pop' Dhinchak Pooja is back

Poetic peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95

Poetic peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh dies at 95

Design accident-free roads

Design accident-free roads

Rio, Sao Paulo postpone carnival parades due to Covid

Rio, Sao Paulo postpone carnival parades due to Covid

Pakistan proud of pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer

Pakistan proud of pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer

Open Sesame | Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy

Open Sesame | Virat Kohli quits Test captaincy

 