Efforts made to register FIR should be discernible from narration: HC

The High Court has said that the efforts made to register the complaint in a police station should be discernible from the narration in a private complaint filed before the court under CrPC Section 200. Justice M Nagarasanna said this while quashing criminal proceedings against the petitioners initiated in a private complaint.

The court said that a documentary evidence should also need to be submitted in support about the efforts made by a private complainant before the court, failing which it would not be in compliance with section 154 (1) and (3) of the CrPC.

“A mere statement, without any documents appended to demonstrate the efforts having been made by the complainant for registration of the crime before the jurisdictional police, would not suffice for a private complaint to be registered before the learned Magistrate,” Justice Nagaprasanna said.

The petitioners, all residents of Puttenahalli in J P Nagar area, had challenged the FIR for cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and other offences, based on a private complaint. The petitioners contended that the entire issue is civil in nature involving seven acres and 35 guntas of land at Puttenahalli village in Uttarahalli hobli.

The petitioners had filed a suit against the respondents restraining them from interfering with the property. In a counter, the respondents filed the private complaint which was referred for investigation.

The petitioners argued that the private complaint is not in compliance with the Apex Court judgment in Priyanka Srivastava case, which mandates an affidavit duly sworn by the complainant.

Justice M Nagaprasanna noted that the private complaint was also not maintainable in view of civil dispute involved as well as the absence of an affidavit while registering the criminal complaint.

“Though the complaint was registered in the year 2016 and a direction to investigate was issued in the year 2018, the law in this regard was very clear in terms of the judgment in the case of Priyanka Srivastava which had by then, been rendered by the apex court. Therefore, any further proceedings taken by the jurisdictional police in the form of investigation, in furtherance of the direction issued by the learned Magistrate, would all be a nullity in law, as the very complaint, without compliance with the afore-quoted provisions of the CrPC and the judgments of the apex court was not maintainable,” the court said.