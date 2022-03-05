Efforts on to bring back Naveen’s mortal remains: CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the government is making all efforts to bring the body of medical student Naveen Gyanagoudar, who was killed in Russian shelling in the war-hit Ukraine.

The Chief Minister’s statement comes in the wake of a BJP leader’s controversial remark on bringing back the mortal remains of Naveen.

Bommai told reporters here, “I will also visit Naveen’s residence in Ranebennur to console the family members. The government will give compensation to the family.”

He said the Indian Embassy officials are trying to reach out to the students from Karnataka stranded in Ukraine. “Some students are stranded in the war zones of Kharkiv and Kyiv. The officials have assured to contact them as soon as the war recedes,” he said. Bommai said he has spoken to the external affairs minister and the Ukraine Embassy on Friday to take stock of the situation.

