Efforts to confiscate my properties won’t succeed: Reddy

“Efforts to confiscate my properties by the CBI won’t be successful,” Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) founder G Janardhana Reddy said here on Wednesday.
“Within 16 days after launching the KRPP, CBI is geared up to confiscate my properties, which is not possible,” he told reporters.
“I am using social media to share updates about the party. Some people are hacking the same and thwarting efforts to prepare for the polls. Nothing can be done as long as I enjoy love and affection of the people,” he said.
Reddy said that the CBI had confiscated properties worth Rs 1,020 crore during the time of his arrest. Though his properties, worth Rs 4,000 crore, were confiscated, he said he didn’t have any financial issues.
“I earned the properties by hard work, not by threatening anyone. I spent four years in a small room in jail. I will come out clean in cases filed against me,” he said.
