Eid al-Adha, Devashayani Ekadashi celebrated with fervour in Karnataka

Muslim brethren celebrated Eid al-Adha with great fervour in Karnataka on Thursday.

The Muslim festival coincided with Ashadha Ekadashi or Devashayani Ekadashi where Lord Vishnu temples in the state were decked up and special Pooja were performed.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took part in the special prayer with the state Housing Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan at the Eidgah Maidan at Chamarajpet in Bengaluru.

He greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddaramaiah asked people not to give importance to those who spread hatred in society.

"We all belong to different religions and castes but we are all human beings. Everyone should live with mutual love and trust," Siddaramaiah said.

"There are many forces that create hatred within us. Those forces do this on purpose. We should not make excuses or give importance to it. We have to create an environment where people can live like human beings with love and trust," he added.

Speaking about Bakrid, he said the festival is a symbol of sacrifice.

In coastal Karnataka, Kalyana Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka region as well as Old Mysuru region, Eid al-Adha was celebrated with fervour.

Special prayers were performed in mosques in Udupi, Mangaluru and Kasaragod.

Karnataka Assembly Speaker U T Khader took part in the mass prayer and later greeted people.

In the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, people celebrated Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) with traditional fervour, devotion and gaiety.

Muslims in large numbers congregated at famous Idgah Maidan on Light House hill in the city. Eid Namaz and Khutba were held at the Idgah Masjid at Bavuta Gudda, Ullal Central Jumma Masjid and various other mosques in Dakshina Kannada.

After the Namaz, people exchanged the festival greeting ‘Eid Mubarak’ by embracing one another and shaking hands.

Religious leaders gave Eid messages to devotees at various mosques. Rains in the last few days did not dampen the spirit of Bakrid, also known as the 'festival of sacrifice.'

Vishnu temples in the state wore a festive look on the auspicious occasion of Devashayani Ekadashi.

Special prayers were performed on the occasion.

According to Chaitanyadasa of ISKCON, Japa and Yajna were performed at the ISKCON temple on Kanakapura Road.