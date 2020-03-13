Eight acres of forest gutted in fire

Around eight acres of forest land was destroyed in a wildfire at Shimsha Range under Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary limits in the taluk on Thursday night.

According to the Forest Department officials, the fire is suspected to have broke out due to a short circuit in a transformer in the sanctuary. The fire was spotted at 8 pm on Thursday and spread rapidly by the time the Fire and Emergency Services personnel reached the place.

The fire was completely doused by 9.30 pm. Hundreds of trees and shrubs in eight acres land have been destroyed.