Eight Mumbai returnees test positive for COVID-19

COVID-19 cases linked to Mumbai continue to haunt several districts in the state. On Saturday, seven Mumbai returnees, including four from Hassan district, have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

A 28-year-old woman (P-1079) among four from Hassan, with a travel history to Mumbai, contracted the

virus.

Superintendent of Police R Girish told reporters, “Patient 1079, a native of Chikkamagaluru district, along with six others had travelled from Kurla to the district in a Tempo Traveller on May 11. The police stopped the vehicle at Banavar check-post and sent all seven to quarantine at Kittur Rani Chennamma Residential School. Among the seven, the woman tested positive for COVID-19.”

The remaining six, including a driver from Hunasur, have been sent to institutional quarantine.

Likewise, two among a group of 20 people, which had returned to Hassan from Koliwada in Mumbai in a private bus on May 12, tested positive for virus. The infected men, aged 50 and 63, have been admitted to the district hospital, the SP said.

An 18-year-old boy also tested positive for COVID-19. He is believed to have travelled from Mumbai to the district along with 26 others, Girish added.

Meanwhile, a 33-year-old man from Bagalkot district, a staff nurse at a private hospital in Mumbai, has contracted virus.

He had returned to his native Kulageri in Badami taluk on May 12 and was staying at a farmhouse at Narasapur. He was quarantined after the villagers informed the taluk administration about his return from Mumbai.

His throat swab samples has returned positive on Saturday. His primary and secondary contacts have been placed under quarantine. As on May 16, Bagalkot district has 43 active cases.

A 34-year-old man from Om Nagar on the outskirts of Dharwad city, has tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The patient P-1060 is the second mango trader-cum-driver from Dharwad city to have tested positive. P-1060 has the history of travelling frequently to Mumbai and Pune to sell mangoes during the 2.0 and 3.0 lockdown. With this, the district’s COVID-19 tally has gone up to 22.

Tablighi man

One among three Tablighi men from Harapanahalli in Ballari district, with a travel history to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, has contracted virus. All three had entered the district from Ahmedabad via Gadag. They were stopped at Madalagatti check-post in Hadagali taluk and were sent to a quarantine facility at Toranagallu.

Davangere reported yet another COVID-19 case on Saturday. A 65-year-old woman (P-1061), a secondary contact of a CHC staff nurse (P-533), tested positive for virus. The district has 83 active cases.