Eight personalities from Karnataka bag Padma award

Eight personalities including former C M S M Krishna, and writer S L Byrappa from Karnataka have bagged this year's Padma awards.

Former Chief Minister S M Krishna (Padma Vibhushan) in Public Affairs

A native of the Mandya district, born on May 1, 1932, Krishna is one of the most highly educated Chief Ministers Karnataka has ever had. A graduate of Maharaja’s College, Mysore, he later obtained a law degree from the Government Law College, Bangalore. Further, he studied at Southern Methodist University, Dallas, USA and later at George Washington University. In more than four decades of a political career, he served a number of posts including Chief Minister of Karnataka, Union Minister, Governor of Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister, Speaker of Legislative Assembly and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka.

S L Bhyrappa (Padma Bhushan) in Literature & Education

Well-known writer, Byrappa is widely regarded as one of modern India's popular novelists. His novels are unique in terms of theme, structure, and characterization.

His several novels have been at the centre of several heated public debates and controversies. He was awarded Saraswati Samman, Sahitya Akademi Fellowship. He also got Padma Shri in 2016.

He has been among the top-selling authors in the Kannada language. His books have been translated into Hindi and Marathi and they have became best sellers.

Sudha Murty (Padma Bhushan) in Social Work

Sudha Murty is an Indian educator, author and philanthropist. She began her professional career in computer science and engineering. She is the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. She has founded several orphanages, participated in rural development efforts, supported the movement to provide all Karnataka government schools with computer and library facilities, and established Murty Classical Library of India at Harvard University.

Murty was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, for social work by the Government of India in 2006.

She is married to the co-founder of Infosys, N R Narayana Murthy.

Khadar Valli Dudekula (Padma Shri) in Science & Engineering

Dr Khadar Valli, is a native of Proddutur town, Kadapa district, Andhra Pradesh and is now settled in Mysuru. He has been working relentlessly in reviving Siridhanya ( millets) for nearly 20 years.

After having completed a Master in Science (with a specialization in Education) from the Regional Institute of Education, Mysuru, he went on to get his Ph.D. from the Indian Institute of Sciences, Bengaluru.

He worked hard to revive five different types of millet that were fast disappearing. In the process of consuming each of these millets, he discovered that the healing properties present in them could cure even deadly diseases. Hence, he named these five millets Siridhanya. To cultivate them naturally, Dr. Khadar propounded a method called ‘Kadu Krishi’, also known as Jungle Farming.

S Subbaraman (Padma Shri) in Archaeology

Retired Superintending Archaeological Chemist, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), he has the credit of restoring murals from Ajanta Caves to Halebid temple and Bamiyan Buddha Statues in Afghanistan. He is a resident of Mysuru.

Rani Machiah (Padma Shri)

Known as Ummathat ki Rani, Rani Machaiah is a popular Ummathat folk dancer from Kodagu. She was honoured with the Padma award for promoting and preserving Kodava culture through dance. Machaiah is the former president of Karnataka Kodava. Sahitya Academy, Machaiah also trained a large number of women in Ummathat folk dance.

Munivenkatappa for Thamate exponent

Known as the Father of Thamata, Munivenkatappa works tirelessly towards the preservation and promotion of the folk instrument Thamate.

Thamate is a percussion instrument (hand drum) from the Old Mysore region. He is lead artist showcasing the traditional instrument across the state & nation. Started playing Thamate at age 16, and now trains young and upcoming artists, despite the social stigma attached to it.

He also earlier received the Nadoja award from Kannada Varsity at Hampi and Kannada Rajyotsava award.

Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri (Padma Shri)

Born on June 5, 1955, Shah Rashid Ahmed Quadri hails from a family of bidri artisans.

Quadri received several awards for his work including the Karnataka State award in 1984, a national award in 1988, district Rajyotsava award in 1996.