Elderly man arrested for raping girl

Though the incident took place November 29, it came to light four days late after the girl informed the parents about pain in her private parts

Gururaja B R
Gururaja B R, DHNS, Afzalpur,
  • Dec 02 2021, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 21:40 ist
The police on Thursday arrested a 70-year-old elderly man on charges of raping a 13-year-old girl in a village of the taluk.

The arrested has been identified as Channabasayya Zalaki. The parents of the rape survivor, in a police compliant, stated that the accused took the girl who is his neighbour, to the nearby agriculture field by promising her some snacks but instead forced himself on her.

Though the incident took place November 29, it came to light four days late after the girl informed the parents about pain in her private parts. The rape was confirmed by the doctor when she was taken for examination.

The police subjected the arrested elderly man to the health check up. Ravoor police registered a case.

