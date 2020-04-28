Elderly man tests positive in Gadag, district tally up to 5

With a 75-year-old man testing positive, the number of Covid-19 cases in the district has gone up to five. The fresh case has been reported after a gap of eight days.

The elderly person from Basaveshwar Oni was hospitalised after he began suffering from acute respiratory problems. His throat swabs were sent to a laboratory for a report which indicated that he had Covid-19.

Following the disclosure, Basaveshwar Oni has been declared as containment area. The Ranganawada area has already been declared as containment area as it reported the first four cases.

The health department is now tracing the source that transmitted novel coronavirus to him. He has neither any history of national and international travel nor has he come in contact with any Covid-19 patients, directly or indirectly.

Throat swabs of 9 members of his family and 15 others who directly came in contact with him were sent to the laboratory. About 13 of them turned out to be negative, while reports of the 11 others are awaited.

As a precautionary measure, they have been kept at isolation wards in the hospital, deputy commissioner M G Hiremath said.

The district is in the list of yellow zone districts (between 1 and 5 cases). Movement of vehicles has resumed in most parts of the city except Ranganawad and Basaveshwar Oni. The sub-registrar’s office began operations. Some shops opposite to tahsildar’s office were

open.