Election of Council chairman unlikely this session

Election for the post of Legislative Council Chairman is unlikely to take place in the ongoing legislature session, it is said.

According to BJP sources, there is opposition within the party to field senior MLC Basavaraj Horatti for the post considering his age (76) and that he joined the saffron fold only recently after quitting the JD(S).

Horatti was the chairman before he jumped parties.

"Another theory behind postponing the election is to continue the current Chairman Raghunath Rao Malkapure until the winter session,” a source said.