Employees flag anti-labour policies, graft in Karnataka RTCs

The collective losses of the four state road transport corporations (RTCs) have reached Rs 4,540 crore due to maladministration and corruption, a union of the workers of the corporations said and flagged the Rs 1,288 crore dues in gratuity and other payments as of March 2021.

The KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation made a representation in this regard to a one-man committee set up by the government to reform the BMTC, KSRTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC. Five members from the federation also held a discussion on the issues faced by the RTCs. It said the impact of Covid has worsened the financial condition of the corporations which are already suffering due to administrative issues. The morale of the workers, it said, was affected by anti-labour policies and approaches in the four RTCs.

It listed the losses, the high expenditure for the top-level officials, corruption, disillusion among workers due to delay in payments and creation of unnecessary posts as some of the reasons for the downfall of the corporations. The federation told the committee that RTCs were paying huge amounts of taxes and spending significant money on providing concession passes but the state government doesn’t support them in the annual budget.

It suggested a merger of the four corporations and streamlining the accounts and audit sections of the corporation as the first steps in reforms.

It also demanded budgetary support, subsidy for city bus services, support in diesel purchases, government taking over the salary expenditure of the employees, cancellation of toll fee for buses and formation of a committee for fare revision.

