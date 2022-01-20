Employment policy to benefit youth: Bommai

The proposed employment policy of the state would benefit the youth and job aspirants, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.

Speaking at the launch of an online distribution of scholarships for students from families of construction workers by Karnataka State Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Bommai said the policy would help the working class at the lower strata, who will benefit from the incentives.

Commenting on the scholarship scheme, he said that it would enable children from construction workers’ families to get good education and employment in various sectors to contribute towards the economic development of the state, Bommai said.

