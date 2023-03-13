End CIBIL score criterion for loans: Farmers' charter of demands

The federation of state farmers' associations led by Kurubur Shantakumar on Monday released a charter of demands like loan waiver and putting an end to the practice of considering CIBIL scores for farmers.

They demanded that minimum support price should be provided for all crops and asserted that whichever party agrees to fulfil the charter of demands will get complete support of farmers in the elections.

Addressing a press conference along with other farmer leaders here, Shantakumar said banks were refusing to give loans to farmers due to low CIBIL (Credit Information Bureau India Limited) scores. Hence, the government must take steps to insulate farmers from this harassment.

“Our farm outputs are not only dependent of vagaries of weather, but also market fluctuations. For ages, farmers have borrowed money to feed others. So, the governments must find a way to protect farmers from bankers insisting on CIBIL scores to give loans,” he said.

Shantakumar said the coverage of Fasal Bima Yojana should include all crops instead of select crops as at present.

He demanded that the state government must take steps to implement a one-time loan waiver for all poor and middle-income farmers and agriculture workers.

He sought the extension of MGNREGA work days to 200, with minimum wages at Rs 600 per day and enactment of an urban job guarantee scheme to help farmers and children of agriculture labourers.