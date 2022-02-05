'End Hijab controversy now' HDK tells Karnataka govt

'End Hijab controversy now' HDK tells Karnataka government

Kumaraswamy urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take control of the situation and end the issue at the earliest

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 05 2022, 22:34 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 03:30 ist
H D Kumaraswamy. Credit: PTI file photo

The BJP government which has called for “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” at the Centre is hindering the education of girls in Karnataka, by unnecessarily dragging on the Hijab controversy, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said on Saturday. At a time when Covid had interrupted students’ education the government is creating unnecessary controversy, instead of aiding them study, he charged.

Speaking to reporters here, Kumaraswamy urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to take control of the situation and end the issue at the earliest. “From Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, this has turned out to be Beti Hatao,” he quipped. If the government really cares about peace and harmony, the issue must be dropped here, he said.

Kumaraswamy also took a dig at the Congress for double standards. The Congress has released a manifesto stating that they will stand in solidarity with Goa when it comes to the Mahadayi issue. The same Congress leaders in Karnataka are promising to fight for Mahadayi for Karnataka. This is nothing but hypocrisy, he said.

