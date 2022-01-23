'Endorsement of Mekedatu project by engineers' body baffling'

The report endorsing the Mekedatu project by experts of Karnataka state Engineers’ Association in a seminar held in Mysuru is baffling as environment experts feel the other way. One of the objections raised is the project falling under the Cauvery river basin and in addition its disastrous impact on the environment.

It is mentioned the government of Karnataka in lieu has sanctioned 7000-plus hectares of land to the forest department at Dandeli to develop a forest. This appears to be a stupid argument. In that case, why declare the Western Ghats as an eco-sensitive zone and protect it when the local community is against it? Develop a forest in the barren lands of Karnataka and give a free hand to the people who are living in the area for decades. In spite of being victims of recent worst environmental disasters, we refuse to learn lessons. Trying to change the ecology will result in further disasters.

Considering the cost it is not surprising the politicians, bureaucrats and few vested interests are hell-bent on projects like Mekedatu and Yettinahole no matter even if it has a catastrophic impact on the environment.

The purpose of this project is to provide drinking water to Bengaluru for the next 50 years and to generate electricity. With global warming and climate change, how can one predict the future? The recent rains submerged all major cities and Bengaluru was no exception. This only tells us that we have to judiciously harvest rainwater to meet our needs. Is there a plan in place for the future development of Bengaluru? Has anyone thought of decongesting Bengaluru for good? Probably this can be achieved with a lesser cost which in turn benefits other

parts of the state.

On one hand, billions of dollars are spent to set right the effects of climate change and on the other hand, billions are spent on its destruction. It is amusing to read an attempt being made to dim the sun rays reaching the earth in order to cool the planet surface.

The first global lockdown showed us how we can clean up the environment. Why not practice global lockdown on one specific day every month which can be the first step to improve the climate.

The government should consult the experts and weigh the merits and demerits before implementing the project without any prejudices. This should not be an issue of prestige between political parties and governments.

(The writer is a doctor and retired head, Medicine Department, JSS Medical College, Mysuru)

