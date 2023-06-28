Energy minister K J George hears grievances of industry bodies

Following the steep increase in the electricity tariffs, many industry bodies from across the state had expressed their discontentment with the state government and the Energy Department.

Energy Minister K J George heard out their grievances at a meeting on Wednesday.

According to representatives who attended the meeting, the minister promised to address the industry's concerns. However, he expressed his inability to revise the power tariff.

"He said that the power bills next month would be lesser and the government would allow the industries to pay up in installments," said B V Gopal Reddy, President, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI).

According to sources, the industry bodies raised the issues of slow movement of files in the department and complained that the officials from the department did not cooperate with them. They also requested a reduction in taxes on power bills from 9 per cent to 3 per cent.

The minister is understood to have promised to look into their suggestions and grievances.