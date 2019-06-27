‘English medium classes in more govt schools’

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S R Srinivas English medium classes will be started at more government schools ensuring that Kannada medium classes are not affected adversely.

He told reporters at Konachikal Gudda in Jagalur taluk that the demand for English medium classes are much is more in government schools.

“As many as 6,000 government schools have been closed in the state already due to commercialisation of education and parents’ love towards English. With the opening of English medium classes at government schools, these menaces can be stopped,” he said. Srinivas said the number of students’ intake into English medium classes will not be increased. Instead, the number of schools having English medium classes will be increased, he added.