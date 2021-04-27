Ensure allocated oxygen supply to Karnataka: HC to Centre

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the union government to take immediate steps to supply 802 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen per day, that is allocated to the state.

This direction was passed after the state government submitted the union government’s communication dated April 24, 2021, assuring the supply.

A special division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar heard the issues surrounding surging cases of Covid-19. The bench said the shortfall in supply of oxygen and Remdesivir drug was “alarming.”

During the hearing, Dr H M Prasanna, president of PHANA (Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association) submitted before the court that there is a shortage in supply of both oxygen and Remdesivir.

Also read: Work closely with states to set up oxygen plants: PM to officials

He said while 50% of the required oxygen was being supplied, only 25% of the required Remdesivir drug was being made available to private hospitals.

The state government filed a memo that as per projections, by April 30, as against a requirement of 1,471 metric tonnes of oxygen to cater to 3,24,944 active cases, only 812 metric tonnes of oxygen (domestic production capacity) was available. This means the state has a shortfall of more than 600 metric tonnes per day.

The government said there was a requirement of 1,142 metric tonnes of oxygen as on April 25 to cater to 2,52,367 active cases. The central government has agreed to allocate 802 metric tonnes per day, it submitted.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The bench directed the central government to take steps to supply allocated oxygen to the state.

On bed availability, the bench asked the advocate general as well as the counsel for the central government to speak to the concerned authorities to get some portion of the beds at the Command Hospital and other hospitals for Covid-19 patients in Bengaluru.

The bench observed that there has been no substantial increase in the number of beds available in Bengaluru city. During the hearing, it was informed that 3,490 HDU (high dependency unit), 418 ICU (with ventilator) and 497 ICU beds are available, while the numbers stood at 3,180 HDU, 391 ICU with ventilator and 496 ICU beds on the last date of hearing.

The next hearing on matters relating to Covid-19 pandemic has been posted to Thursday.