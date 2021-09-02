Ensure no illegal mining at Sadahalli bande, HC to Karnataka govt

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday directed the state government to ensure that no illegal mining takes place at Sadahalli quarry/Sadahalli Bande at Sadahalli and Chowdenahalli villages of Devanahalli taluk off Kempegowda International Airport Road.

A division bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, passed this interim direction on a petition filed by the local residents.

The bench ordered notice to the government, including the Department of Mines and Geology. The petitioners, including retired IPS officer S Mariswamy, alleged that mining/quarrying is being undertaken in an area fully surrounded by residential layouts. The mining activities are barely 100-200 meters away from some residential areas such as Jade Garden, Hollywood Town and Swiss Town residential layouts.

The resumption of activities has affected the residents, mostly senior citizens. The petitioners contended that the quarry dust can cause serious fatalities as well as diseases like “Silicosis”. They said many residents have fallen ill and also apprehended that dust may also aggravate the Covid risk, they contended.