Ensure no illegal mining at Sadahalli bande: K'taka HC

Ensure no illegal mining at Sadahalli bande, HC to Karnataka govt

The bench ordered notice to the government, including the Department of Mines and Geology

Ambarish B
Ambarish B, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 02 2021, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 00:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday directed the state government to ensure that no illegal mining takes place at Sadahalli quarry/Sadahalli Bande at Sadahalli and Chowdenahalli villages of Devanahalli taluk off Kempegowda International Airport Road.

A division bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, passed this interim direction on a petition filed by the local residents.

The bench ordered notice to the government, including the Department of Mines and Geology. The petitioners, including retired IPS officer S Mariswamy, alleged that mining/quarrying is being undertaken in an area fully surrounded by residential layouts. The mining activities are barely 100-200 meters away from some residential areas such as Jade Garden, Hollywood Town and Swiss Town residential layouts.

The resumption of activities has affected the residents, mostly senior citizens. The petitioners contended that the quarry dust can cause serious fatalities as well as diseases like “Silicosis”. They said many residents have fallen ill and also apprehended that dust may also aggravate the Covid risk, they contended.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Karnataka High Court
India
India News
illegal mining

Related videos

What's Brewing

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

China's mentally ill yearn to step from the shadows

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

Three ways to lose weight - which one suits you best?

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

ABBA: Disco legends who churned out the hits

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Are Covid vaccines 'unnatural' or 'synthetic'?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Can breakthrough infections lead to long Covid-19?

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

Efforts on to rescue girls soccer team from Afghanistan

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

How a robot's gaze can affect the human brain

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

This wearable tracks skin hydration, bone density

 