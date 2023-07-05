Ensure VIP lane for MLAs at toll gates: Speaker U T Khader

Speaker UT Khader on Tuesday asked the government to have the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to provide a separate VIP lane for smooth passage of lawmakers through toll gates.

Khader's directive came after two MLAs complained that they face harassment at toll gates.

The issue was raised by Malavalli Congress MLA PM Narendraswamy in a calling attention motion.

Also Read | Karnataka Speaker proposes political training institute

"On June 17, when I was travelling on Mysuru road towards Bengaluru, I stopped at the Sheshagirihalli toll plaze. Despite having an MLA pass, personnel at the toll plaze behaved in a way that breaches the respect of lawmakers. The pass was scrutinized as if it is a police investigation. The personnel behave like goondas and use abusive language," Narendraswamy said, adding that the matter concerns all MLAs.

Addressing the Speaker, Narendraswamy said the rights of lawmakers should not be curtailed. "If this can happen to us, imaging how they behave with citizens! We need to rein in the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Private players roped in by the NHAI appoint goonda elements," he said.

Hubli-Dharwad (East) Congress MLA Abbayya Prasad echoed Narendraswamy's concern. "Every time I travel between Hubballi and Bengaluru, I face the same problem. Our passes aren't considered. They ask for other IDs. There's a dispute all the time," he frowned.

Responding to this, Jarkiholi said he would convene a meeting NHAI to discuss this.

Khader urged Narendraswamy to submit a breach of privilege motion. To Jarkiholi, Khader said: "When you call a meeting, ask (NHAI) for a separate VIP lane. Also, their policy doesn't cover ex-MLAs. They, too, should be covered."

