Escape to Africa: The Hakki Pikki story

For more than a decade, members of the Hakki Pikki tribe have been making arduous journeys to the African continent to sell herbal products made from medicinal plants.

The continent was a way out of poverty for the community members who saw a market for their skills — oils and massages — even though it carried its fair share of perils.

Members lugged concentrated oil, diluted it on arrival in the African country, and hawked it to locals who treated it as Indian Ayurvedic medicine.

This modus operandi worked well, for the most part. But in a continent where vast parts have been torn apart by violence and wars, it was a matter of time before the members would be caught in cross-fire.

This is what happened to 31 members of the tribe, who are stranded in Sudan amid clashes between the army and the paramilitary.

Known for its indigenous herbal remedies, Hakki Pikki tribe is scattered in Karnataka's Mysuru, Davangere and Shivamogga districts.

In fact, in the village of Pakshirajapura in Mysuru district, every other household has a passport holder even though a majority of them are not educated.

According to a member of the tribe, around a decade back, members made a bold decision to venture out of the country.

“People from the Pakshirajapura, probably travelled to Dubai, Qatar and Kuwait around 10 years ago in a quest to sell body massage oils,” says Puneeth Kumar, president of the Karnataka state Hakki-Pikki Sanghatane, talking about the beginnings.

Mysuru-based researcher Shree Krishna Prasad explains that each visit may involve a stay of over six to seven months. “They save money during their stay,” he says.

They are sought after for their expertise in body massage as well, he adds.

However, members sometimes end up in trouble as their products are unlicensed.

The community was also involved in the sale of gemstones and rudrakshi, but the introduction of the GST pushed them to focus more on the sale of oils and herbal remedies.

“Each seller from the community will carry around five litres of hard oil overseas. This can be converted to 200 litres of oil through dilution with coconut oil, which is locally available,” says Nandakumar, who is currently in Sudan.

In order to travel abroad, members usually borrow money or mortgage their lands to bear the expenses. “They go on a tourist visa and extend their stay to carry on their business and earn Rs five to six lakh annually,” says Kumar.

The community has been demanding licences to sell its products and support for marketing, which would legitimise the sale of oils and herbal remedies.

Deputy Commissioner R Selvamani told DH that the district administration has no control over people visiting foreign countries. The external affairs ministry must monitor it. "We have no role in it."