Essential supplies at walking distance: Basavaraj Bommai

In order to ensure a more effective lockdown in Bengaluru, measures are being initiated to ensure that essential items are purchased locally at a walking distance from one's home, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Monday.

Bommai, following a meeting with senior officials, said that the steps were essential to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking to the media, Bommai said that arrangements will be made to ensure localised purchase of essential items such as vegetables and groceries. "Arrangements will be made in such a way that the essentials will be found at a walking distance, and people are discouraged from stepping out of their houses with vehicles for the purpose," he said.

The government, especially the police, is on an overdrive to curb the use of two-wheelers during the lockdown period.

Bommai also reiterated the government's stand on landlords and house owners harassing tenants. "Tenants shouldn't be troubled. We've decided to file cases against such landlords and house owners. It's not just nurses and doctors, but many others who are facing inconvenience. Owners shouldn't trouble tenants. If they do, legal action will be taken," he said.