Evaluation scam unearthed at Bangalore University

The Bangalore University has uncovered a major evaluation scam, with the varsity filing a police complaint against the private firm it had hired to scan the Optical Mark Reader (OMR) answer scripts for allegedly tampering with the marks of “804 students”.

In the complaint lodged at the Jnanabharati Police Station, the Registrar also alleged possible involvement of university staffers in the malpractice.

According to the FIR, a copy of which is with DH, Registrar (Administration) K Jyothi demanded an enquiry against the private firm, which was given the tender to scan the OMR scripts and upload the marks, and into the results of UG and PG courses announced from November-December 2018, till date.

“Marks allotted to 804 students have been tampered with and changed after evaluation by the evaluators. Further, the results of the same had been provided through an email and CD to the colleges concerned,” the FIR stated.

Acknowledging the complaint, Jyothi told DH, “The Registrar (evaluation) had brought this to our notice. After internal verification with the examination section, we learnt about the tampering of marks. After discussing the issue with the vice chancellor, we have filed a police complaint.”

Suspecting the involvement of a few university employees, she said the university will conduct an internal inquiry along with the police investigation.

Besides, the university has also suspected the role of students, colleges and middlemen in the scam.

Syndicate to take up the issue today

The BU’s syndicate, scheduled to meet on Tuesday, is likely to take up the issue to decide on the nature of the action to be initiated against the offenders.

A few of the syndicate members told DH that they demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter. They are also seeking a status report on previous malpractice cases reported at the university since 2014 including distance education.

“We even demanded the withdrawal of results of all those students until the enquiry is completed,” said a senior syndicate member on the condition of anonymity.