Everyone should have mental health care: Harsh Vardhan

Union minister for health and family welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that Karnataka must ensure that by 2022 that no one in Karnataka should be deprived of mental health care.

He said that the government must also ensure that all the treatment gaps are eliminated. Dr Harsh Vardhan lauded the efforts of Karnataka towards providing Better psychiatric care by ensuring that a district mental health team is established in every district.

As many as 176 postgraduates were awarded their degree as part of the 24th convocation while 14 will be honoured with meritorious awards.

Speaking at the convocation, Dr B N Gangadhar, director, Nimhans said that the Institute has been ranked 4 in the Mera Aspatal survey that measures patient satisfaction. "We hope to bring the numbers down to single digits," he added.

The director said that NABH had conducted an assessment at the hospital and the report was awaited.

He said that the ESIC hospital had sought that Nimhans start a centre at Kalaburagi. He said that once the MoU is signed, it would act as an extension of Nimhans at ESIC.

Land sought

Dr Gangadhar said that the state government had already allotted a 30 acre land for the establishment of a Comprehensive Poly Trauma Care Centre. He sought that chief minister B S Yediyurappa sanction an additional 10 acres of land to establish a training centre for Post Graduate teachers.