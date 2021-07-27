Everything is transparent: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on graft charges against Vijayendra

Karnataka Chief Minister-designate Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday refused to comment on corruption allegations leveled against outgoing chief minister B S Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra.
“Everything is transparent. So, I won’t unnecessarily rake up issues now. My administration will be honest is all I can say,” Bommai told reporters at the BJP headquarters.
A section of BJP MLAs, including former union minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, have accused Vijayendra, the BJP vice-president, of corruption.
Thanking PM Modi, Yediyurappa and others for making him the chief minister, Bommai pointed out that he did not visit New Delhi to lobby for it. “They recognised me,” he said. The only time Bommai went to the national capital was in May. He went with Vijayendra, which sparked off speculation that the BJP was looking to set the ball rolling on replacing Yediyurappa.
