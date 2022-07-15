'Evidence-based thinking affected Indian ways'

A National Education Policy (NEP) position paper on ‘Culture and Pedagogy’ has said that students should adopt “age-old memorisation practices” while arguing that “evidence-based thinking” of the west affected Indian ways.

The paper also claims that “urban arrogance” and “English knowing arrogance” have hampered freedom of expression among children.

The “age-old memorisation practices”, according to the paper, “will help in a deeper sense of self-realisation” while not hampering the development of brain cells.

The paper, authored by an eight-member focus group headed by Shivamogga District Institute of Education & Training senior lecturer Dr Hariprasad G V, says that memorisation in India has a “different connotation” and is linked to “shruthi and sthuthi samskrithi of India”, which it says produced “one of the great knowledge systems”.

“This memorisation is different from rote learning...Veda, Upanishad, Purana are all learnt through memorisation techniques which did not hamper development of brain cells,” it said. However, till date rote learning and memorisation are equated in western lines and always avoided, it said.

“Western epistemology demanded evidence-based thinking and dithered Indian way of thinking, functional knowledge, darshanas, oral traditions, stories and puranas...Understanding with senses may lead to deeper comprehension. The memorising technique with comprehension will help in a deeper sense of self-realisation and also perceive interactions with nature,” the paper said.

“Thus, there needs to be a clear stand from Karnataka to adopt the age-old memorisation practices without hampering the development of brain cells,” the paper added.

The paper said there were concerns with regard to expression of students. Liberty of expression of students is not encouraged and tolerated. Children at a young age do not speak fluently due to too much adult intervention and regulation, it claimed.

“This freedom of expression is hampered due to urban arrogance, right or wrong dominant normative cultural arrogance, English knowing arrogance and such attitudes. So, the schools must have the space where there is freedom of expression which develops fearlessness among students,” according to the paper.

It contended that ‘colonial psyche’ and ‘cultural apeism’ had shaped the thought process of the educated persons of this country. “Whoever comes to be educated will think in a certain British way. They are culturally not in accordance with the existing condition of this country,” the paper said, describing practices such as caste system as “cultural anomalies”.