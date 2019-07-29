Ex-assembly secretary booked for misusing seal

The former secretary of the State Legislative Assembly Murthy S, suspended from service after he was accused of misappropriation of funds, was booked for misusing his seal on documents declaring his assets.

Last year, Murthy was suspended from service after it was alleged that he had misappropriated funds amounting to Rs 10 crore during the legislature session in Belagavi.

Following instructions from Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, chief secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar had ordered an audit which had confirmed the irregularities. Following this, Murthy was suspended.

On Saturday, M K Vishalakshmi, the current secretary of the Legislative Assembly and Murthy’s successor, approached the police and filed a complaint accusing Murthy of misusing the seal.

Noting that the accused should have returned the government property during the period of his suspension, she sought action against the criminal breach of trust.

“On the asset declaration documents filed on March 30, he has used the official seal of ‘Secretary, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Secretariat...’,. The complaint accused Murthy of criminal breach of trust and misuse of government property,” the First Information Report said.

Vidhana Soudha police registered a case.