Ex-BBMP revenue officer sentenced to 4-year rigorous imprisonment in graft case

A special court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act has convicted a revenue official of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for graft.

The convict is C Lingaiah, who was Assistant Revenue Officer at Rajajinagar sub-division in 2017.

The prosecution case was that the complainant in the case had filed an application before Lingaiah for change of katha of a property he acquired by way of a gift deed. The accused demanded a bribe of Rs 3 lakh to change the khata. Lingaiah was arrested by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) officials while he was accepting the bribe amount.

Special public prosecutor Santosh S Nagarale argued the case for the ACB.

Special court Judge Lakshminarayana Bhat sentenced Lingaiah to rigorous imprisonment of four years and also ordered him to pay a fine of Rs 3 lakh. Lingaiah was convicted for the offences of demand of bribe under Section 7 and acceptance of bribe under Section 13 (1) (d) of Prevention of Corruption Act.