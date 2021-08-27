Ex-CM BSY gets rousing welcome in Shivamogga

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa was given a rousing welcome on Friday evening by his followers on his maiden visit to his home district after stepping down from the top post.

He arrived in his new car worth Rs 1.5 crore around 6:20 pm at his residence in Vinobnagar in Shivamogga where party workers and followers welcomed him by bursting fireworks and presenting bouquets.

Yediyurappa said he would tour the state after the Ganesha festival with state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel to achieve the 140 mission in the next assembly polls. The respective district in-charge ministers and legislators would also join him on his state-wide tour. He exuded confidence that BJP would win around 130 to 140 seats in the next assembly polls and the party would come back to power in Karnataka.

Commenting on restrictions for the celebration of the Ganesha festival, he said the time is not ripe for celebration in public places. "The Covid cases are rising in the neighbouring states. So it would have been better to celebrate the festival on a low-key note. The state government would take suitable steps in this regard," he said.

He is slated to visit his home turf Shikaripur on August 28 where he would take part in private programmes.