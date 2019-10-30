Ex-Karnataka Lokayukta N Venkatachala dies at 90

Nanje Gowda Venkatachala, former Karnataka Lokayukta and retired Supreme Court judge, passed away in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Justice Venkatachala was in his residence, behind Cauvery theater, Bellary road. He accidentally fell and became unconscious. He was immediately rushed to the Ramaiah Memorial Hospital around 6:30 am. He is said to have died of a heart attack. He was aged 90.

He is survived by wife Anushree, three sons--Seshachala, Vedhachala (both lawyers), Arjunachala (software professional) and a daughter Dr. Arunachala.

Justice Venkatachala's funeral will be held at his grandson Varun's house.

Justice Venkatachala came into prominence when he took over as the Lokayukta chief in July 2001. He arrested several high profile bureaucrats and curbed corruption to a large extent in his tenure.

"Saddened by the demise of Former Karnataka Lokayukta & Rtd. Supreme Court Judge Shri. Venkatachala. His contribution to fight against corruption shall always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family & friend," Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

Justice Venkatachala had served as the Acting Chief Justice in the Karnataka High Court and later rose to become a judge in the Supreme Court. His stint as the Lokayukta from July 2001 to 2006 made him a household name.

Under him, Lokayukta sleuths carried out raids in many of government offices and exposed a large number of corrupt officials. His action had instilled a sense of fear among corrupt officials.

Condoling Venkatachala's death, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, "His contribution to strengthen and instill faith in Lokayukta institution among people is outstanding."

He became a household name in Karnataka after he assumed office as Lokayukta, Yediyurappa said adding people will remember him for his fight against corruption.