Ex-MLA M G Muley to head Maratha Corporation

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday named former legislator Marutirao Muley as the first chairperson of the Maratha Development Corporation, which was set up in November 2020.

"We have decided to appoint Marutirao Mule as the head of the corporation," Bommai told reporters after inaugurating an event to commemorate the 395th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji organised by the Karnataka Maratha Welfare Association.

"The government will provide financial and administrative support to the Corporation to roll out programmes on education, jobs and development," Bommai said.

The establishment of the Corporation itself was seen as BJP’s attempt to woo the Maratha community for the bypoll in Basavakalyan that was held in April last year. The previous BS Yediyurappa government had given the Corporation Rs 50 crore. Bommai said it will be given more funds in the upcoming Budget.

Muley, who represented the Basavakalyan assembly constituency, was earlier with the Congress, the Janata Dal (Secular) and the BSR Congress.

During the Basavakalyan bypoll, Muley, a Maratha strongman, had decided to contest as the NCP candidate. The BJP reportedly convinced him with a promise that the demands of the Maratha community will be fulfilled. The demands included an appointment of a chairperson for the Corporation and bringing the community under Category 2A reservation.

“There are many boards and corporations whose programmes haven’t fully reached people of the communities they cater to. The government will focus on that,” Bommai said.

Hailing Shivaji for his valour against the Mughal empire, Bommai said the Maratha king was a symbol of the country’s self-respect. “He inspired everyone to be a patriot like he was,” he said.

Check out DH's latest videos