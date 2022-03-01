Ex-VCs' forum bats for uniform dress code

The Forum of Former Vice Chancellors of Karnataka (FVCK) has opined that there should be uniform dress code in every educational institution, both government and private.

In a statement released to the media, Prof K Narayana Gowda, vice-president of the forum said once the students move out of their academic institutions, they are free to wear the dress of their choice.

“In order to bring about an effective learning environment, better personality development and leadership qualities, and importantly, to bring in a peaceful atmosphere at the institution, uniform dress code is a must,” he said. In the statements, the forum even quoted the incident reported at

University of Agriculture Sciences (UAS), Bengaluru during 2012-13.

“During the golden jubilee celebration, the university had introduced uniform dress code for the first time both in the main campus and at other constituent colleges after orienting the students about the importance of uniform dress code,” the release said.

The FVCK has released this statement following the recent hijab controversy.