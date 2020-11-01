Excess rainfall in Karnataka for 3 months before monsoon withdrew

Karnataka received excess rainfall for the third consecutive month in October, due to the delayed withdrawal of South West monsoon. The state received 160 mm rainfall against a normal of 131 mm, with the last spell of rainfall between the second and third week of the month triggering floods in Kalyana Karnataka districts.

Flood-hit districts such as Bidar and Kalaburagi recorded large excess rainfall - 50% above normal, while three districts received deficient rainfall during the month, according to data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre.

While South Interior Karnataka districts received almost average rainfall - 135 mm against a normal of 138 mm, North Interior Karnataka districts received 35% more rainfall - 145 mm against a normal of 107 mm.

Coastal Karnataka districts too received uncharacteristic showers during the month, with 289 mm against a normal of 188 mm. Karnataka, overall, recorded 22% excess rainfall. Monsoon withdrew on October 28 this year and was one of the most delayed withdrawals in recent years. Apart from Kalaburagi and Bidar, rainfall was classified as large excess in Koppal and Udupi districts during the month, while 11 other districts received excess rainfall - between 20% to 50% above normal. Rainfall was deficient in Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts.

In a monsoon season that saw Karnataka face three spells of floods, rainfall was above normal for the third consecutive month since August. North Karnataka districts, meanwhile, recorded above normal rainfall since the onset of monsoon in June this year.

In Karnataka, overall, rainfall was deficient by 11% in June, deficient by 4% in July, excess by 29% in August, and 62% above normal in September.