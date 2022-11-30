Excise target to touch Rs 30,000 crore in Karnataka, says minister

Karnataka's excise revenue has touched Rs 19,244 crore so far and the government expects to reach Rs 30,000 crore by the end of the current fiscal, exceeding the target fixed.

"During the same period last year, the excise revenue was Rs 16,641 crore. Comparatively, excise revenue has increased by Rs 2,603 crore this time," Excise Minister K Gopalaiah said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has fixed Rs 29,000 crore as the excise revenue target for 2022-23 fiscal.

"We expect to breach the target with an additional Rs 1,000 crore," Gopalaiah said. "Between December and March, revenues will be more. Over the next four months, we will collect Rs 10,000 crore," he explained.

Asked about issuing new liquor licences, Gopalaiah said there was no proposal before the government. "So, the question of giving licences doesn't arise," he said. Karnataka has not issued new CL-2 (retail shops) and CL-9 (bar and restaurant) liquor licences since 1992. "Anyway, we have curbed bootlegging and illicit liquor," the minister said.

Gopalaiah said permission has been granted to set up 24 new check posts in the state's border areas. "This will help regulate the smuggling of liquor from neighbouring states. The state will also get revenue from this," he said.

At present, there are 16 check posts and the new ones will take the tally to 40. "Checkposts of the commercial taxes department will be used as excise check posts. For the new 24 check posts, 24 excise inspectors, 24 sub-inspectors and 163 constables will be appointed. Vigilance will be heightened across the borders," Gopalaiah said.

'BJP getting strong in Mandya'

Gopalaiah, a Vokkaliga, said the BJP has improved its strength in Mandya where Congress and JD(S) have been the traditional competitors. "Many Congress and JD(S) leaders are going to join the BJP. There'll be a three-way contest in all eight assembly constituencies in the Mandya district and the chances of us winning in several of them have gone up," he said. Gopalaiah also expressed confidence in the BJP doing well in Hassan, a traditional JD(S) stronghold. "We will see unexpected results in Hassan," Gopalaiah, the Hassan district minister, said.