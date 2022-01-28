Expected Azad to reject Padma award: Ex-minister B K Chandrashekar

Former minister B K Chandrashekar has expressed surprise that senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has not yet announced his decision to reject the Padma award given to him by the Modi administration.

"I personally expected [Azad] to reject the Padma award coming as it did from a government whose clear authoritarian decisions (especially in J & K) he has opposed consistently," he said in a statement.

Also Read | With Padma to Azad, Modi government puts Congress in a spot

"To describe the award to Azad as a 'national honour' is misleading, except in a geographical sense. The agenda behind the award being pretty obvious it is somewhat surprising that Azad has not yet announced his decision to reject it!" Chandrashekar hailed Azad for his "unmatched ability to be extremely friendly with grassroots party workers, respecting their opinions and motivating them."

Check out latest DH videos here