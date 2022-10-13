Expected better judgement: B C Nagesh on Supreme Court hijab ban verdict

Karnataka minister B C Nagesh on Thursday said that they had expected a better judgement by the Supreme Court on the hijab ban matter as women worldwide are demanding to not wear hijab.

"We welcome the Supreme Court verdict. We had expected a better judgement as women worldwide are demanding to not wear hijab/burqa. The Karnataka HC order remains applicable in the interim time and a ban on wearing of hijab in educational institutions of the state remains," Nagesh said.

On being asked about organisations supporting wearing hijab in educational institutions, the minister said, "They will always want to split this society. They are using hijab to split the society."

The Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced a split verdict on validity of hijab ban imposed by the Karnataka government in classrooms at Pre-University Colleges.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia said since there is divergence of views, the matter would be posted before the Chief Justice of India for setting up a larger bench.

"There is divergence of opinion," Justice Gupta said at the outset while pronouncing the verdict.