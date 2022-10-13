Expected better judgement: Nagesh on SC hijab verdict

Expected better judgement: B C Nagesh on Supreme Court hijab ban verdict

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 13 2022, 11:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 11:32 ist
Karnataka minister B C Nagesh. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka minister B C Nagesh on Thursday said that they had expected a better judgement by the Supreme Court on the hijab ban matter as women worldwide are demanding to not wear hijab.

"We welcome the Supreme Court verdict. We had expected a better judgement as women worldwide are demanding to not wear hijab/burqa. The Karnataka HC order remains applicable in the interim time and a ban on wearing of hijab in educational institutions of the state remains," Nagesh said. 

Also Read — 'Divergent views': Split verdict by SC on hijab ban

On being asked about organisations supporting wearing hijab in educational institutions, the minister said, "They will always want to split this society. They are using hijab to split the society."

The Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced a split verdict on validity of hijab ban imposed by the Karnataka government in classrooms at Pre-University Colleges.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia said since there is divergence of views, the matter would be posted before the Chief Justice of India for setting up a larger bench.

"There is divergence of opinion," Justice Gupta said at the outset while pronouncing the verdict.

 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Supreme Court
hijab ban

What's Brewing

This is life in the metaverse

This is life in the metaverse

Speak Out: October 13, 2022

Speak Out: October 13, 2022

‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar

‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar

Fans warned against 'congestion' during Qatar World Cup

Fans warned against 'congestion' during Qatar World Cup

TN notifies India’s first sanctuary for Slender Lorises

TN notifies India’s first sanctuary for Slender Lorises

477 whales die in New Zealand mass strandings

477 whales die in New Zealand mass strandings

Once in 12 years: Karnataka's bright blue hillsides

Once in 12 years: Karnataka's bright blue hillsides

 