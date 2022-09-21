Expert panel to submit report on KCET issue on September 22

Expert panel to submit report on KCET issue today

The report will be submitted to the High Court

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 21 2022, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 04:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty images

The state government on Wednesday constituted a committee, headed by former Bangalore University vice-chancellor B Thimme Gowda, to resolve the KCET issue. 

The committee has been asked to give its report latest by Thursday morning. The report will be submitted to the High Court.

“The court has given a deadline till Thursday to submit a report. We have constituted an expert committee...,” Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said.

Central University of Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur, VC S A Kori, Technical Education Director N Ravichandran, retired IISc professor MRN Murthy and Institute of Bioinformatics and Applied Biotechnology professor N Yathindra are the other members of the committee.

The High Court has directed the state government to submit a report with a workable solution to benefit both the repeaters and the freshers who appeared for KCET 2022.

This year, questioning the criteria followed to award ranks, repeaters approached the High Court. Around 24,000 candidates have rejected the results during KCET 2021 and appeared for KCET this year. The High Court, had asked the government to re-do the rank list after a several repeaters moved the court. The government has appealed this. 

Bengaluru
Karnataka
KCET

