Expert panels check Covid-19 hospitals for compliance

Expert committees constituted in various districts to check infrastructure facilities and patient services at Covid hospitals, have come across various lapses.

The committees are verifying whether the Covid hospitals have CCTVs, help desks, offer patient counselling through video calls, complying with patient diet and other Covid norms. They are also verifying Covid positive dead bodies are being dealt with in a dignified manner. The Supreme Court, in its order to chief secretaries of all states, had directed that CCTV cameras have to be installed in dedicated Covid hospitals to facilitate the management of patients.

The Shivamogga district expert committee submitted a report early last month after conducting inspection of one government district hospital and five private hospitals: McGann District Hospital, Sahyadri Narayana Hrudayalaya, Nanjappa Hospital, Subbaiah Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, and Maxx Hospital.

The committee found that there were no CCTVs, help desks and dormitories for attendants at McGann hospital, Sahayadri Narayana Hrudayalaya, and Nanjappa Hospital. At Maxx hospital, too CCTVs and help desks were not found. There wasn’t any system for communication (telephonic) between patients and attendants. The committee had received complaints from the public about the hospital not following Covid management protocols. The hospital was instructed to depute a public relations officer for patients. In Kolar, RL Jalappa Hospital was inspected on August 20, and the committee found that the hospital did not have Remdesvir injections. There were also complaints from relatives of patients over delay in handing over dead bodies. “Referral of patients for Covid treatment from Government to be streamlined,” read the committee report.

The state expert committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Jayadeva Hospital Director Dr CN Manjunath. These inspection reports will be presented before the court, Dr Manjunath said.

“The committee will visit three hospitals randomly, both government and private, in a week. Through video calls, patients should be able to talk to their families to keep their morale up. Disposal of biomedical waste will also be checked,” Dr Manjunath told DH.